

By Chifundo Nedi



MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-As Malawi’s economy is largely dependent on Agriculture, Affordable Input Program ( AIP) continues to face challenges as the Ministry of Agriculture has just announced to reduce the number of beneficiaries for 2021-2022 growing season.

According to the letter signed by Secretary for Irrigation, Sandram Maweru, the reduction is due to financial challenges the government is facing and the rise of prices of Fertiliser.

The ministry says those working in the civil service and Non Governmental Organizations should not be included and only vulnerable farmers with land to cultivate in the coming season should be considered.

The intended beneficiaries have been reduced from 3,788,105 to 2,740,893.

The government of Malawi introduced the AIP in order to improve food security at household and national levels and reduce poverty through increased access to improved farm inputs.