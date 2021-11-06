



Sly Investment Operations Manager Bester Kayaye

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a quest to equip practicing and aspiring smallholder farmers, entrepreneurs and all interested parties with relevant knowledge on poultry farming management, agricultural firms Bizy mind Investment, Sly Investment and Agriculture Entrepreneurs Society (AGESO) have organized capacity building series of workshops called Mega Poultry Management Workshops in the cities of Blantyre,Lilongwe and Mzuzu starting from November to December,2021.

In an interview, Sly Investment Operations Manager Bester Kayaye said the workshops seek to capacitate smallholder farmers with right tools for them to venture into poultry farming business as integral element for economic inclusion.



“We have organized these series of poultry workshops in order to capacitate smallholder farmers and other interested individuals with right tools for them to properly manage poultry farming and take it as a source of in come. Poultry faarming is a viable business and instrument for economic transformation and sustainability and this is another reason why we have decided to organize these workshops”, said Kaye.



He said through the workshops participants will be taken through all the appropriate levels of poultry management that include, proper housing management, feed formulation, vaccination programme, marketing disease and parasites control , Biosecurity, Brooding system, and basic accounting concepts which he said are very important for a farmer to make sound decisions on daily developments of his poultry business.

“These workshops are very essential if the one is to make sound decisions in his/ her poultry farming as all the necessary steps will be followed”, he said.

Kayaye added that the workshops are also focusing much on inclusiveness of youths into poultry farm in proven through provision of special packages for those who have just wrote their Malawi School Certificate of Education and the University students to attend the workshops on the reduced registration fee of MK7,000 from K12,000.



Founder of and Chief Executive Officer for Bizy Mind Investment Yusuf Labana confirmed about the workshops in an interview with this publication.

“I would like to confirm that Indeed we are organizing these workshops being sponsored by Dhala Chickens, Al Falah and Charles Stewart Foods Limited, with an aim of capacitating poultry farmers with right management tools for successful business administration, as many tend to venture into business poultry business with little to zero knowledge on how they can run the business.

“So we these workshops try to curb such challenges and am arguing all people to patronize these events as they will act as an eye opener for successful poultry farming business”, confirmed Labana.

The workshops will have three raffle draws in each centre, where three lucky winners will walk away with cash prizes ranging from MK30,000, MK20,000 and MK10,000.

