BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-An angry mob has stoned and set alight a 12 year old boy on suspicion that he killed five people through magic in lowershire district of Chikwawa.

According to police in the district, the boy operated a canoe which sunk in Shire river. Five people went missing in the process.

The boy, who safely swam ashore, was accused of killing the other people in magic.

According to an eye witness Joseph Tembo, the mob accused the boy of “owning a magic crocodile” which he was using to punish those he had issues with him.

Chikwawa police Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner Alex Simenti, said the body of one woman has been retrieved from the water.

Meanwhile, search for four more continues.

