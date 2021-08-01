LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 284 new COVID-19 cases, 142 new recoveries and 26 new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 93 from Blantyre, 35 from Lilongwe, 16 from Chiradzulu, 15 from Karonga, 14 each from Mangochi and Dedza, 13 from Kasungu, 12 each from Chikwawa, Mzimba North, and Nkhotakota, 10 from Salima, six each from Chitipa and Mulanje, five from Ntcheu, four each from Neno and Phalombe, three from Balaka, two each from Dowa, Nsanje, Ntchisi, and Thyolo, and one each from Nkhata Bay and Rumphi.

26 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; four each from Lilongwe and Mzimba North, three from Balaka, two each from Blantyre, Salima, Kasungu, and Nsanje, and one each from Mangochi, Dowa, Nkhata Bay, Dedza, Ntcheu, Chiradzulu, and Karonga Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.



Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 52,631 cases including 1,661 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.16%). Of these cases, 2,581 are imported infections and 50,050 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 38,147 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 72.5%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,591.

In the past 24 hours, there were 48 new admissions in the treatment units while 43 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 399 active cases are currently hospitalised: 109 in Blantyre, 97 in Lilongwe, 36 in Zomba, 26 in Mzimba North, 14 in Karonga, 12 in Kasungu and Mchinji, 10 in Mulanje, eight in Balaka, seven each in Dowa and Salima, six each in Neno, Mzimba North, Thyolo, and Rumphi, five each in Nkhotakota and Ntcheu, four each in Mangochi and Ntchisi, three each in Dedza, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Chikwawa, and Nsanje, two in Phalombe, and one each in

Chitipa and Nkhata Bay Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,234 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 666 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 23% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 22.8%.

Cumulatively, 339,084 tests have been conducted in the country so far.



On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 454,752 and 139,581 people have received the first

dose and second dose respectively.

Over the past 24 hours 1,023 people received the first dose and 1,447 the second dose. A total of 594,333 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.



It is a new month and let me remind everyone that we are still fighting the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

We continue to experiencing increased number of new cases, admissions in the treatment units and deaths due to COVID-19.

Since we reported the first cases in our country on 2nd April 2020, we have registered 52,631 COVID-19 cases and 1,661 people have died due to COVID-19.

To others these are just numbers but beyond statistics, these are real people just like you and me.

In the course of the pandemic what we have observed is that human behaviour is important in the control of the pandemic as it can help to stop or further the spread of the disease.

At the start of the pandemic the only defence that we had was to change our behaviour; adopting wearing of masks, observing physical/social distance and steeping up our handwashing practices.

In the course of the pandemic the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced as an added tool in the COVID-19 fight.



Our behaviours in the COVID-19 fight are key as we have observed that changes in people’s activities contribute to the rise of infections — such as travel, failure to mask and to adhere to physical distancing policies.

And this is true for the past two waves of the pandemic in our country, we have observed that as more people relax in adhering to the preventive and containment measures, rapid is the spread of the disease and in those circumstances, we have an increased number of new cases, those admitted in treatment units and deaths.

Now that we are battling the third wave, we all must act to stop the further spread of the disease amidst

us.



As we begin this new month, we need to do a self-reflection and consider how best we can support each other to help reduce the further spread of COVID-19 in our country.

We really need to work with unity and if everyone plays a role by adhering to the preventive and containment measures, we can win the fight.

Let me emphasise on the need to adjust our way of life in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our country.

Mass gatherings including markets, public transport, workplaces, bars, family gatherings, group sports, churches and funeral ceremonies are acting as super spreaders of the disease.

I should point it out that the more people interact, the closer in distance the interaction is (less than one meter), and the longer the interaction lasts, the higher the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The higher the level of community transmission in an area, the higher the risk of spreading COVID-19.

As we have community transmission the risk of COVID-19 rapidly spreading is very high hence the need

for every one of us to strictly adhere to the preventive measures; handwashing with soap/use

of sanitizers, proper wearing of masks and observing physical/social distances.



No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE