LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The embattled Malawi State House Press Secretary Brian Banda wrongly defended President Lazarus Chakwera daughter Violet’s rumour appointment to serve in Brussels.

This follows President Chakwera’s total denial of the appointment on two occasion; firstly with BBC Hard Talk and UK return trip KIA presser.

On the two pressers Chakwera has hinted vehemently denying that his daughter was going to Brussels.

He has further challenged those who need to verify further to check with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if his daughter’s name is on the list.

The President told the nation that her daughter Violet serves as personal assistant to his wife, First lady Monica Chakwera.

“Ndili kulumbira pamaso pachauta, sizoona. Violet mwana wa Lazaro sakupita ku Brussels, and n’dakana kwa mtu wagalu, zimenezo sizoona,( I can swear before God, Its not true that Violet the daughter of Lazarus is going to Brussels. I have denied this rumour. This is not true,” dares Chakwera.

The embattled Press Secretary Brian Banda however two weeks ago when pressed defended her appointment saying she is ‘qualified for the job.’

“The president has so far appointed over 2,000 people since he came to power and you are complaining about only one person just because she is the president’s daughter? We at State House found that to be wanting.

“Like, seriously she cannot get a job because she is the president’s daughter? Is that a crime? she is qualified,” he said.

Banda is rumored that was on last week Saturday fired from his position but he cleverly lied to the Nation Newspaper that he was leaving state house for short course in China.

State House eventually covered him by lying again that he was still Press Secretary.