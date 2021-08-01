First Lady Monica Chakwera(L) and MUMCO Chairperson Sheila Banda Tobie (R)

By Kondwani Munthali

Educating the girl child can end poverty and abuse, First Lady Monica Chakwera has said.

Chakwera was speaking in London on Friday when she received 13 laptops from the Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCO) for her Shape Our Future Foundation to go towards girl education project the foundation is running.

“I sincerely believe that educating the girl child has benefit to both the child and community. An empowered girl can escape poverty and potential abuse. We should all strive to educate the girl child,” said the First Lady.

Mrs. Chakwera told MUMCO that her foundation is keen to ensure girls stay in school and that support from organisations will be channeled directly to beneficiaries’.

“I am glad that Malawians in the UK military continue to help us back home. This is very commendable, lets continue this partnership to benefit our children and leave Malawi better than we found it. The challenge is huge,” said the First Lady.

MUMCO Chairperson Sheila Banda Tobie said the donation to Shape Our Future Foundation was part of the organisations effort to give back to communities in Malawi which has been a cornerstone of their association.

“We are committed to recognise the effort Malawi did to us as we grew up in the country. We will continue to support you and any effort that benefits Malawians,” said Banda Tobie.

MUMCO has been supporting various Malawi initiatives and raised K8.5 million after covering 7000 miles for the second wave of Covid 19.