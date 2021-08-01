Chakwera saddened with 21 dead in Ntcheu

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday, August 1, 2021 declared days of nation mourning for 21 departed souls of 21 Malawians who have died in a fatal accident in Ntcheu.

The fatal accident occurred following a head on collusion of a coaster minibus they were traveling in and a truck in the early hours of Sunday.

President Chakwera made the declaration upon his arrival from a week official trip to United Kingdom (UK) where he was invited to attend a Global Partnership Education Summit.

The minibus is reported to have 27 lady passengers on board traveling to Chikwawa.

Meanwhile the government of Malawi is making the arrangements of repatriating the dead bodies to their respective homes for burial.