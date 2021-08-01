NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-At least 21 people are feared dead following a road accident involving two trucks and minibus coaster along the M1 road between Mlanda and Lizulu close to Bomba filling station.

Ntcheu Police publicist Hastings Chigalu, has confirmed the fatal accident saying the incident happened on Sunday, August 1, 2021 around 1:30 am.

Chingalu said the coaster with 27 female passengers, traveling to Chikwawa, is stuck underneath the truck.

Meanwhile police and hospital emergency rescue teams are already on site.

Chigalu added that casualties are being referred to Dedza District Hospital.

More to come…..