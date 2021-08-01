Vuwa Kaunda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Former of Minister of Lands and current Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkhatabay Central Simon Vuwa Kaunda has come out gun brazing denying receiving any cash or monetary value from Ralphael Mhone.

The High Court in Mzuzu ordered Mhone to compensate Vuwa and Vuwa claimed MK40Million which Mhone never paid instead he filed an appeal through Judge Mzikamanda and up to date there has been no direction.

However surprisingly Mhone another application in the supreme court appealing for the nullification of the entire elections.

This was when the court nullified the entire elections.



According to Vuwa, at this time there was no any mention of money amounting to MK7 million having been paid.

“This is what I am demanding that Mhone should give Government receipt indicate GR Number, Date of payment and cheque from the court to my lawyers as evidence of payment, ” he said.

Vuwa also wondered that he has not received any copy of a judgement and is wondering which judge in Mzuzu presided over the Sheriffs matter and when it was tabled.

He said if indeed this was a legitimate claim , there was no issue at all but the manner in which it is being handled is as if thieves wants to still at gun point which is not correct.

In 2019, MEC declared Kaunda the winner of the elections with 6,418 votes against Ralph Joseph Mhone’s 6,412 votes.

However, Mhone challenged Vuwa’s election arguing that there were irregularities that affected the outcome.

The high court threw away the petition by Mhone saying there was no sufficient evidence supporting his allegations and ordered Mhone to pay costs.