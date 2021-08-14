LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 276 new COVID-19 cases, 148 new recoveries and 14 new deaths.

Of the new cases, 273 are locally transmitted: 75 from Blantyre, 58 from Lilongwe, 21 from Zomba, 20 from Mangochi, 13 from Mzimba North, 12 from Salima, 10 from Kasungu, eight from Dedza, seven each from Chitipa and Nkhata Bay, five each fromDowa and Machinga, four from Phalombe, three each from Balaka, Mzimba South, Neno, and Nsanje, two from Thyolo, one each from Nkhotakota and Ntcheu Districts while three cases are imported and all are from Dowa District.

14 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; three each in Blantyre and Lilongwe, and one each from Zomba, Nkhata Bay, Mulanje, Dedza, Thyolo, Rumphi, Mangochi, and Machinga Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 57,896 cases including 1,955 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.38%). Of these cases, 2,596 are imported infections and 55,300 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 42,838 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 74%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,871.

In the past 24 hours, there were 38 new admissions in the treatment units while 37 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 310 active cases are currently hospitalised: 76 each in Lilongwe and Blantyre, 21 in Mzimba North, 17 in Zomba, 14 in Mchinji, 11 in Mulanje, nine in Karonga, eight in Nsanje, six each in Mangochi, Balaka, Nkhotakota, and Rumphi, five each in Kasungu, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Machinga, and Ntchisi, four each in Nkhata Bay, Mzimba South, and Ntcheu, three each in Dowa, Dedza, Chitipa, and Chikwawa, two in Phalombe, and one each in Salima, Neno, and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1, 603 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 705 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 17.2% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 17.8%.

Cumulatively, 367,339 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 724,837 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far. Cumulatively 463,848 and 159,229 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 102,120 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 19,022 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 261,349 people are fully vaccinated.

I am glad to report that today, we have received 119,040 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX facility and is a donation from our bilateral partners the British Government.

The vaccines we have received today, have come at the right time when as a country we have a good number of people that had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine and are due to receive the second dose.

This will help in increasing the fully vaccinated population in our country. Let me inform the public that more doses of AstraZeneca are expected into the country before this month end.

Under the COVAX facility the country is expected to receive vaccines that will cover 20% of the population (3,8 million people).

Let me take this opportunity to thank the COVAX facility partners, bilateral partners and all stakeholders for

the various kinds of support that is being rendered as we continue with the COVID-19 vaccination program.

For us to reach herd immunity we need to vaccinate 60% of our population. From next week the COVID-19 vaccination sites will have two types of COVID-19 vaccines i.e. Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccine.

Just to remind the public that Johnson and Johnson is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one jab to ensure full protection.

This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine.The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit government and CHAM health facilities to get their second dose.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection. Both vaccines will be given to those that are aged 18 years and above.

Let me emphasize that to effectively reduce and stop the disease from spreading further, there is need for collective effort –we all need to comprehensively follow all the preventive and containment measures.

The following preventive measures should be our daily routine whether vaccinated or not: frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding over- crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, staying home if you have flu like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE