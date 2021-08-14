FAM President Nyamilandu Manda posing with Malawi Youth excited for their new grassroot sponsorship

In his bid to fulfill “Raising the Bar” Manifesto, Football Association of Malawi President, Walter Macmillan Nyamilandu Manda, has rolled out grassroot football trophies across the country targeting under 14s, 17s, 20s and 23s, as a way of inducing football nurseries in the country.

Launching a K40 million under 14 District leagues at Mulanje Stadium, Nyamilandu emphasized that gone are the days football was regarded as only for entertainment (macheza) when people were gathering around in our community grounds to watch football just to pass time. He also mentioned that FAM is redefining the whole football concept with the “Raising the Bar” Manifesto in Malawi football by investing in the grassroots talents through youth leagues.

He said the under 14 leagues are an initiative that aim to identify football talent in the youths at an early stage and nature it as these youths walks in their career path in football.

“We want to give an opportunity to our youth and provide them with all necessary support they need to develop themselves into great football players in the future”, said Nyamilandu.

He added that this path will expose our players to international football in Europe, Asia, and other African countries.

The first phase of under 14 leagues will be played in 16 districts with 10 teams per district.