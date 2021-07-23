LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 848 new COVID-19 cases, 227 new recoveries and 29 new deaths. Of the new cases, 844 cases are locally transmitted: 174 from Lilongwe, 120 from Blantyre, 108 from Mzimba South, 54 from Zomba, 51 from Mchinji, 45 Mzimba North, 39 from Dedza, 32 from Mangochi, 31 from Nsanje, 26 from Ntchisi,18 from Chikwawa, 15 from Phalombe, 14 from Kasungu, 13 each from Machinga, Neno, Nkhotakota, and Thyolo, 10 each from Chiradzulu, Dowa, and Rumphi, nine from Karonga, seven from Balaka, six from Salima, four from Ntcheu, three from Mulanje, two each from Chitipa, Mwanza, and Nkhata Bay Districts while four cases are imported: two from Mulanje and one each from Dedza and Dowa Districts.

29 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours seven each from Blantyre and Lilongwe, four from Thyolo, two each from Kasungu and Machinga, and one each from Zomba, Mzimba South, Nkhotakota, Chiradzulu, Phalombe, Mwanza, and Ntchisi Districts.



To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.



Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 47,265 cases including 1,439 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.04%). Of these cases, 2,559 are imported infections and 44,706 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 36,019 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 76.2%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 9,575.

In the past 24 hours, there were 62 new admissions in the treatment units while 44 cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 365 active cases are currently hospitalised; 105 in Blantyre, 83 in Lilongwe, 33 in Zomba, 18 in Kasungu, 12 in Balaka, 11 in Dowa, nine in Mulanje, eight each from Chiradzulu and Rumphi, seven each in Salima, Mzimba South, Thyolo, and Nkhotakota, six each in Mangochi, Neno, Mchinji, and Ntcheu, five each in Mzimba North and Ntchisi, three each in Dedza, Phalombe, Chitipa, and Chikwawa, two in Machinga, and one each in Karonga and

Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 3,400 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 2,361 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 24.9% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 25.7%.

Cumulatively, 316,960 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID19 vaccination, cumulatively 385,242 and 43,165 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively.

The COVID-19 vaccination remain paused hence no doses were administered over the past 24 hours. A total of 428,407 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.



As you are aware that we had paused our COVID-19 vaccination program as we had run out of the vaccines, am glad to inform the public that we are receiving a consignment of 192,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines tomorrow the 24th of July.

The vaccine distribution to all the districts will start on Sunday and it is expected that by Wednesday all the vaccination sites in the country will have the vaccines.

The vaccines will be available in Government and CHAM facilities and we have trained more health workers in all the districts in the country to ensure that we have adequate staff in these vaccination sites.



Let me assure the public that we are anticipating another consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccines before this month ends and more consignments are expected in August hence no need to panic.

Apart from the AstraZeneca vaccines, we are also expecting a consignment of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in August and another consignment of Pfizer/Binotec COVID-19 vaccine end August/early September.

The Johnson and Johnson is a single dose vaccine while for Pfizer, a person requires two doses given at 21 days’ interval from the first dose.

The public will be updated on actual delivery dates for the vaccines. I would like to remind the public that the COVID-19 vaccination is being rolled out in our country to help reduce the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.

It is important to know that getting vaccinated is one of many steps you can take to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 as vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed.

Apart from the vaccination it is important to continue adhering to the other preventive and containment measures; wearing masks, hand washing and social distancing as these help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others.

In order to suppress and reduce the spread of the disease we need combined interventions; adherence to the preventive measures and the vaccination.



No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved

ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE