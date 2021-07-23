By Horace Tebulo



DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-As part of complementing government’s efforts in transforming rural livelihoods, Thandizo Opharn Care has reaffirmed its commitment in addressing challenges that vulnerable groups of people are facing in the country.

The organisation’s program officer Sekerani Sikalioti was speaking whilst giving an insight on the Church and Community Empowerment project which is assisting over 400 orphans from the area of Traditional Authority Mazengera in Lilongwe district.

“As a christian organization, our core value is to assist the less privileged. We are currently empowering 40 local christian churches because we strongly believe it would help in shaping the orphans,” said Sikalioti.

He added that the orphans who lacked food, proper housing and other basic needs have been brought together and are being assisted in their physical and spiritual needs.

“We observed several challenges that were affecting the orphans in their day to day lives. Some of our friends sleep in undesignated places which risk their lives, others do not have food and others necessities,” he said.

Thandizo Orphan Care which is under the CCAP Nkhoma Synod is working in partnership with World Relief with financial assistance from Netherlands Reformed Congregation.