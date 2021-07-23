South African singer Makhadzi

By Alick Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, commonly known as Makhadzi is a South African singer set to perform at this year’s Sand Music Festival.

The organising team of the biggest festival in Malawi, Impakt events announced the development on Friday.

Speaking to Maravi, the organising committee spokesperson, Laura Banda, said Makhadzi is the second headliner to grace the festival on Friday.

Banda said “Makhadzi is one of the more consistent performers on the South Africa music scene, she is an iconic South African star who is passionate about her style in music.

The energy and hype that her hits create are worth dying for. Her hard work and passion are written all over her facade, and for the past couple of years, she has blessed her fans with killer hits,”.

According to Banda headliners for Saturday and Sunday will be announced in due course.

“We want to surprise the public, so the rest of the headliners will be announced in due course,” Banda added.

Mr P from Nigeria is the first headliner to perform at this years festival on Friday.

The organising committee of the festival has pledged to follow all Covid-19 precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

Among the measures to be followed in line with Covid-19 is the use of hand sanitizer or washing hands with soap before patronising the event and the use of face masks.

Sand Music Festival is scheduled for October 1 to 3 at Sunbird Nkopola in the lakeshore district of Mangochi.