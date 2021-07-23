By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-When the witty and experienced coach Alex Ngwira dumped Super League side Chitipa United back in February over unpaid arrears, it all looked doom and bleak for the side.

Rooted at the foot of the 16 team member league with only 4 points to their name after 10 matches and bereft with no ideas and confidence, it all looked like Chitipa were destined for relegation after only two years in the elite league.

As the TNM Super League was forced to go on a break due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, strangely the break looked to be a blessing in disguise for the lions of Fort-hill as they regrouped and took on board Christopher Nyambose to spear head their resurrection.

Nyambose who successfully led Karonga United from safety in 2018 was given one task that is to transform the fortunes and bring smiles upon the players and fans alike.

As the tactician points out from day one his message to his charges was that the team will survive in the TNM Super League.

“Since Chitipa was in the relegation zone, we could not have said that we came in to make the team title contenders. I had only one task that was to make the side competitive and get them out of the trap and propel it to the position it truly deserves,” he says.

Since taking over back in March Chitipa have taken 21 points from 15 matches as a result the side has jumped from the foot of the table up to 13th a position which seemed imaginative back in February.

One of the soccer lovers in Karonga Emmanuel Moyo, says he is not surprised with the impact Nyambose has made to Chitipa United.

“Nyambose has been around for a while and he knows this league well hence we are not surprised with the quick impact he has made upon Chitipa who I believe will stay up in the super league.” He explains.

Never the less soccer pundit Rudoviko Nyirenda, has warned the lions of fort hill not to relax as the job to escape relegation is far from being over despite the upturn of form.

“In football you can’t take things for granted as things can and do change quickly. One bad performance or defeat can lead to another spiral of bad results.” He says.

Never the less as for the man of the moment Christopher Nyambose, says he has no doubt that his charges will escape relegation and preserve their top flight status.

“We were written off by many people including our own fans but in a short period of time we have silenced our critics and as a coach I could not be more proud of the players’ efforts and hard work to turn around the bad form we had at the beginning of the season.” Says a buoyant Nyambose.

Currently Chitipa United sit 13th on the log table on 25 points from 24 matches 6 point clear of 14th place side Tigers FC in the race for survival in the elite TNM Super League.