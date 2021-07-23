LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Big Brother Naija reality TV star and businesswoman, Ifuennada has shocked some of her followers on Instagram after announcing that she is a born again with new sultry photos of herself.

She shared the photos with the caption: “I Am Born Again And The Spirit of God Lives In Me.”

See full photos below. 

After many expressed displeasure over the post, she shared another photo and wrote:

“Guys I’m Sorry if The Caption of My Last Post Offended You, I’m a Child of God, but I guess the Caption wasn’t appropriate…
Now can you please stop insulting me? I don’t have strength for clapbacks and I’m running temperature.

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com

