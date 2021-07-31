LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 668 new COVID-19 cases, 202 new recoveries and 26 new deaths. Of the new cases, 666 cases are locally transmitted: 154 from Lilongwe, 138 from Blantyre, 46 from Mzimba North, 45 from Zomba, 31 from Mangochi, 25 from Mchinji, 20 each from Chikwawa, Karonga, and Mulanje, 18 each from Machinga and Nsanje, 16 each from Kasungu and Salima, 14 from Mzimba, 12 each from Dedza and Nkhotakota, 10 from Dowa, nine each from Ntcheu and Rumphi, six each from Phalombe and Thyolo, five from Chitipa, four each from Balaka and Neno, three each from Chiradzulu and Nkhata Bay, and two from Ntchisi Districts while two cases are imported: one each from Dedza and Mulanje Districts.

26 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; five from Blantyre, four each from Lilongwe and Mzimba North, two from Kasungu, and one each from Zomba, Mangochi, Mzimba South, Dedza, Thyolo, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Chitipa, and Ntchisi Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.



Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 51,809 cases including 1,614 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.12%). Of these cases, 2,567 are imported infections and 49,242 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 37,693 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 72.6%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,270.

In the past 24 hours, there were 63 new admissions in the treatment units while 53 cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 393 active cases are currently hospitalised: 119 in Blantyre, 89 in Lilongwe, 31 in Zomba, 24 in Mzimba North, 15 in Mulanje, 11 each in Mchinji and Karonga, 10 in Dowa, eight in Kasungu, seven each in Salima, Neno, Balaka, and Chiradzulu, six in Rumphi, five each in Mangochi, Nkhotakota, and Ntcheu, four each in Mzimba South, Nsanje, and Ntchisi, three each in Dedza and Chikwawa, two each in Thyolo, Phalombe, and Machinga, and one each

in Chitipa and Nkhata Bay Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 3,250 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 1,890 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 20.6% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 23.7%.

Cumulatively, 333,262 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 447,525 and 133,032 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively.

Over the past 24 hours 21,262 people received the first dose and 23,685 the second dose. A total of 580,557 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.



As we continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, in this third wave, we continue to register high number of people dying due to COVID-19.

On average we are losing 20 people on a daily basis and this is sad. We continue to lose productive citizens to the disease yet we are still observing general late health care seeking behavior among us whereby patients are arriving

in our treatment units while in severe state and this is resulting in poor disease outcomes.



Further, we have noted that some patients are being brought in out treatment units already dead. Let me stress that for those that have the severe form of the disease are supposed to seek care immediately at the nearest health facility where appropriate care will be given.

The public should be informed that in our treatment/isolation units we have experienced and dedicated

health workers that are working tirelessly to save lives.



The chances of one recovering from COVID-19 increases when the disease is identified as early as possible hence the need for prompt health seeking behaviour.

I would like to encourage the public to promptly seek care at the nearest health facility whenever one is experiencing

COVID-19 like symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and tiredness. This prompt health care seeking will help us identify the disease in the early stages so that appropriate care can be given immediately.

If one is unsure of what to do please engage with the health authorities by calling the toll-free number 929.

Let me also encourage those that have been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive to promptly seek care if they are

experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement.



Let me emphasize that to effectively reduce and stop the disease from spreading further, there is need for collective effort –we all need to comprehensively follow all the preventive and containment measures.

The following preventive measures should be our daily routine regardless of status: frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding overcrowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, staying home if you have flu like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE