LONDON-(MaraviPost)-A woman now needs fundraising after she became paralyzed from the neck down when she fell from the bed while waking her husband for sex.

Sophie Rodgers has been told that she would “probably never walk again.”

The 44-year-old said she “bunny hopped” over sleeping husband Guy Rodgers, 53, back in August 2019 in a bid to rouse him for sex but “misjudged” her jump, fell out of their double bed and became unconscious.

When she regained consciousness the next morning, she “couldn’t move anything” and was dashed to James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, where she was told the seriousness of her condition.

The mother-of-three has since endured “horrendous” nerve pain leaving her screaming each time she was touched, and three operations, including one to fit titanium rods in her neck and to have a stoma fitted.

Speaking about the incident, Sophie said, according to Metro.co.uk:“I was mucking about and bunny hopping over my husband on my hands and knees and just being a wally messing in bed as you do, I misjudged a jump and fell off the bed.

“He was fast asleep and I was trying to wake him up because I wanted a bit of hanky panky. I tried to wake him up by jumping either side of him.”

The next thing Sophie knew, she was laying down on the floor and, although she could move her arms at this point, her limbs were cold.

Guy, who gets up at 4.30am for work, was fast asleep and didn’t realise what had happened. When he woke up to go to the loo, he helped Sophie get back into bed, not realising the gravity of the situation.

Sophie, who had just celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with Guy, said she asked him to call an ambulance in the morning as she initially thought she had a trapped nerve.

She was taken to the intensive care unit and then the specialist spinal unit where days later she was given the devastating news that she was unlikely to walk again.

Sophie said:“My nerve pain was that bad that I’d scream if anyone touched me because it felt like a hot poker touching me and I constantly felt like my skin was burning – it was the worst pain you could ever feel in your life.”

She likens the pain to being burnt alive, and says it wasn’t until around a month before being discharged from her three-month hospital stay that she realised how hard her recovery would be.

Sophie’s health has since got “worse” since her stoma surgery in May 2021.

She says:“I’m not the same person – your brain’s the same but it’s like you’ve woken up in someone else’s body. It does change who you are. I’m not the same person, my confidence has gone.

“It’s like you’re mourning the death of your body. You’re mourning it for a long time.”

Now Sophie is fundraising for a secondhand motorised scooter and specialist support clothes for stomas to help her “regain her independence.”