Vuwa Kaunda in pain

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The sheriffs of Malawi have impounded vehicles belonging to the former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa-Kaunda after failing to reimburse MK7 million court costs to Mhone.

This comes after Kaunda and Mhone’s fierce court battle following Kaunda’s victory in the May 21, 2019 Nkhata Bay Central parliamentary election.

In 2019, MEC declared Kaunda the winner of the elections with 6,418 votes against Ralph Joseph Mhone’s 6,412 votes. However, Mhone challenged Vuwa’s election arguing that there were irregularities that affected the outcome.

The high court threw away the petition by Mhone saying there was no sufficient evidence supporting his allegations and ordered Mhone to pay costs.

Kaunda demanded MK40 million from Mhone, saying he incurred a lot of costs in fighting the case but the lawyers for the two sides reached a compromise after a long court battle on damages and settled for MK7 million.

However, Mhone made an appeal with the Supreme Court following the judgement in the high court.

In April, 2021 the Supreme Court of Appeal in Blantyre nullified the results of 2019 Parliamentary elections for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency and ordered that each party bears its own costs in both applications.

On July, 7 2021, court ordered Kaunda to reimburse the MK7 million within 21 days to Mhone that was initially paid.

Meanwhile, Sheriffs have seized some of Kaunda’s vehicles as per court order after failing to reimburse the agreed money to Mhone.