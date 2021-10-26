LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered one new COVID-19 case, 44 new recoveries and no new deaths. The new case is locally transmitted and is from Lilongwe District. No new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,766 cases including 2,296 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.72%). Of these cases, 2,671 are imported infections and 59,095 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 57,177 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 92.6%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,061.

In the past 24 hours, there were no new admissions in the treatment units while no cases were discharged. Currently, a total of four active cases are currently hospitalised: two in Lilongwe, and one each in Zomba, and Neno Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 742 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 205 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 0.1% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1.3%.

Cumulatively, 423,467 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1797,202, vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 659,560 and 282,978 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 260,259, people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,150 and 2,532 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 519 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Cumulatively, 543,237 people are fully vaccinated. We continue to observe a decline in the number of new COVID-19 confirmed cases, admissions and deaths and the same trend is being observed globally leading to various countries easing some travel restrictions.

We have also observed a slight increase in the number of cases being imported into our country in the past few days. Though the world is opening up, there are some countries that have started reporting an increased number of cases hence the need for all travellers to take keen interest on the COVID-19 situation in the destination country and

take necessary precautionary measures.

The risk for travelers contracting the virus whilst traveling remains high hence the need to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 preventive measures such as proper wearing of mask, frequent hand washing with soap use of hand sanitizers and observing physical distance.

Let me appeal to those that travel frequently outside our country including the cross border traders and truck drivers to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures all the time. This will help to reduce the risk of contracting the disease while traveling and at the same time safeguarding our country from importing more cases.

It is important to travel only if it is essential to avoid putting yourself, your relatives and friends at risk. It is important also to ensure that we are adhering to the travel requirements in this COVID-19 pandemic such as having a valid negative PCR certificate and also use the official borders to ensure that we are screened properly.

It is time for every one of us not to lower our guard and ensure that we are strictly adhering to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures.

Further, it is important that those aged 18 years and above receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves from developing severe disease, being hospitalized and death due to COVID-19.

Global and our local data show that the vaccines are working as the majority that are being admitted in the COVID-19

treatment units and those dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. This is a good time for those aged 18 years and above to get vaccinated.

Apart from vaccination, let us all continue to strictly adhere to the golden rules of COVID-19 preventive and containment measures; wash your hands or use hand sanitizers, wear your mask properly, maintain social distance and avoid overcrowded places. This will assist in reducing and supressing further COVID-19 transmission in our country.

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw or send WhatsApp message to +265887371288.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE

