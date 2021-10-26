Malawi’s Scorchers booted out

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Women’s football team the Scorchers have been booted out of the Morocco 2022 AFCON Qualifiers after suffering a three to two defeat to Copper Queens of Zambia at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka Zambia.

Malawi needed a win or a two all draw to qualify to the next round of the Qualifiers following their one all stalemate at Bingu National Stadium few days ago.

Scorchers attacked Zambia from first whistle as they were looking forward for an early goal to settle.

Their efforts materialized as Asimenye Simwaka scored after nine minutes of play in the first half from the ball that originated from a free kick taken by Ireen Khumalo few meters away from the penalty area.

Malawi kept on pressing through Captain Madyina Ngulube,Sabina Thom and Asimenye Simwaka,but it was Zambia who scored at 25th minute through Rechael Kundananji.

Towards the end of the first half Kundananji completed her brace after receiving a beautiful pass from her Captain Grace Chanda who won it after Malawi defender Chimwemwe Madise failed to clear the ball in the danger zone.

At half time it was the host leading the visitors by two goals to one.

Second half Zambia started with a defensive mind to defend their lead while Scorchers played an open game to find more goals and the system seemed to work for Kazuwa’s girls as they scored an equalizer at 69th minute through Wezzie Mvula.

As it was thought the game would end like that,Lushomo Mweemba put Zambia upfront again,this time around Ruth Mhango the Malawian goalie could have done better than what she did.

At the end of the game it was Zambia three and Malawi two,on aggregate Scorchers have lost to Copper Queens by three goals to four.

Zambia will face Namibia, who booted out Tanzania by five goals to one aggregate to book their ticket for the next round of qualifiers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...