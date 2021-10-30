LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered nine new COVID-19 cases, 44 new recoveries and one new death. Of the new cases, five are locally transmitted: three from Blantyre, and two from Lilongwe Districts while four cases are imported and all are from Dowa District.

One new death was registered in the past 24 hours and is from Lilongwe District. The new death was not vaccinated. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Please take note that in Thursday’s report that cumulative number of confirmed cases was erroneously presented as 61,782. The correct number of cases was supposed to be 61,780.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,789 cases including 2,299 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.72%). Of these cases, 2,675 are imported infections and 59,114 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 57,288 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 92.7%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,970.

In the past 24 hours, there were four new admissions (all the new admissions are not vaccinated) while one case was

discharged in the treatment units. Currently, a total of five active cases are currently hospitalised (one case in critical condition and is not vaccinated): four in Lilongwe, and one in Mzimba North Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 618 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 250 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 1.5% and the weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1.1%.

Cumulatively, 425,151 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,228,019 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 675,261 and 290,241 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 262,517 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,235 and 3,474 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 1,481 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 552,758 people are fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us and what we have learnt so far is that our actions and behaviours are the main drivers of this pandemic.

When there is general relaxation of the preventive and containment measures, there is rapid transmission of COVID-19 leading to high number of new confirmed cases, admissions and deaths.

Though we are registering a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 new cases, admissions and deaths, our actions and behaviours as individuals, families and communities will play a critical role for us to sustain this downward trend.

And the only way for this to be achieved is through strict adherence by all of us to the preventive and containment measures as well as getting vaccinated for those that are aged 18 years and above. No family member is safe unless everyone in that family is safe. No family is safe until every family is safe. No community is safe until all the communities are safe. No church/mosque is safe until every congregant is safe. No workplace is safe until every employee is safe and indeed no one is safe until everyone else is safe.

For our country to be safe from COVID-19, it begins with you and me. Protect yourself, protect your loved ones, protect everyone.

The COVID-19 vaccination is in progress in all Government, CHAM and outreach clinics. To achieve a safe environment, it is the responsibility of everyone aged 18 years and above to ensure that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccine is an added tool to the COVID-19 fight supplementing the preventive measures of frequent hand washing with soap, proper wearing of mask and observing physical/social distancing.

The preventive measures will reduce the risk of one contracting the COVID-19 virus while the vaccines will help in reducing the risk of developing serious disease, risk of hospitalization and deaths when

one contracts COVID-19.

I should inform the public that our COVID-19 statistics are showing that the vaccines are effective even here in Malawi as the majority of the cases being admitted in our treatment units and those dying from COVID-19 are not vaccinated. If we are to win this COVID-19 war, we need to vaccinate the adult population (those aged 18 years and above).

The public is further informed that we have adequate stocks of COVID-19 vaccines in all the vaccination sites and the vaccines are free of charge.

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw or send WhatsApp message to +265887371288.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE

