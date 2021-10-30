Dedza Dynamos to TNM Super League

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Dedza Dynamos on Friday October 29,2021,came from one goal down to force a one all draw against Extreme football Club at home Dedza Stadium to be crowned Champions of Chipiku MK14.5 million Premier division and get promotion into the TNM Super League.

Knowing it was a game to decide the fate of the two teams,they both started on a high note looking for early goals, Dedza was the first to knock at Extremes goal but the man guarding the sticks Kakandez Mtimkhulu was alert and denied that early chance by the host.The teams continued attacking each other searching for goals which would see them to the promised land.

Chidziwitso Simbi, who was the in-charge of the game,seem to have failed control it as he made several questionable decisions in this half which supporters from both sides kept on asking one another as the play continued.

Dynamo player handled the ball in penalty area in which many thought it would be a spot kick but the man in charge paved for a goal kick. Half time ended goalless.

Second half also started on a high note as both teams continued displaying beautiful football but it was the visitors who kept on attacking the host nowonder at 54th minute they got paid through their lethal striker Promise Kamwendo after receiving a beautiful ball from Beston Jimu. Maxwell Malikebu,Promise Kamwendo, Mavuto Chipolopolo were among the players who had excellent performance for Extreme FC while Charles Chipala, Bright Masebo, Mathews Salirana and Lameck Gamphani were a marvel to watch for Dynamos.

As Extreme thought they have killed it all,at 74th minute, Charles Chipala scored for Dedza based side as he capitalised on poor communication between goalkeeper Kakandez and his defender which saw them failing to clear the ball from the danger zone. Few minutes later Chidziwitso Simbi who came changed in this half blew the whistle to mark the end of the match,and yes Dedza Dynamos are promoted into the elite league becoming the second team from Dedza district following Dedza Young Soccer who played in the TNM Super League in 2015-2016 season.

The one all draw, means Dedza have managed to collect 20 points from 9 games they have played, and remaining with one abandoned game against Wimbe United whose final decision is still hanging while Extreme FC have managed to collect 19 points from 10 games.

After the game Christopher Ruba Zinyongo, Dedza Dynamos Coach, hailed his players for the fighting spirit saying it was a tough game against Extreme who defeated them two nil away in Mchinji in the first round. He further applauded their supporters for being with them all a long.

“We have to beef up the areas we have seen some weaknesses, TNM Super League is stronger than Chipiku Premier division”, he added.

His counterpart, Wilson Magombo hailed his boys for the fighting spirit away. However he attributed the result to poor officiation by the men in black.

“This was our first season playing in the Premier division hence finishing second position is a great achievement to us”, he said.

CRFA Vice general Secretary, Antonio Sanchez Manda, said as Association they are impressed with the way the league has been run despite some few hiccups towards the end of the season.

He further promised to continue giving pieces of advice to Dedza Dynamos FC and all teams playing in the elite league from the central region being their parents.

Mchinji District has failed to produce a Super League team for decades now and Extreme FC has made history of being the first team to finish second in the Premier Division surpassing Robson United’s history, they made in 2004-2005 when they finished on third.

