Chris Martin in Malawi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Jamaican music icon, Chris Martin arrived in the country on Friday afternoon, October 29, 2021 through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe.

The artist is one of the headliners for Lilongwe Music and Arts Festival which is started on Friday, October 29 to 30 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

The musician told the news conference upon arrival that he felt great to be in Malawi for the first time and his fans should expect good vibes.

“I should say I love the whole idea of this show which is awareness of mental health and gender based-violence. I talk about violence against women and also mental health issues in my songs so, I am pleased to be part of this awareness,” he said.

Lifest is a music festival aimed at engaging artists in the fight against gender-based violence and mental health through their talents.

