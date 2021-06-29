Malawi’s female parliamentarians in school uniform on Tuesday

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Minister of Education, Science and Technology Agnes Nyalonje was has today morning been sent out of parliament for not wearing a school uniform as other female legislators have did in celebrating the girl child.

Today, female parliamentarians are putting on school uniforms as one way of celebrating a girl child.

Among them are Cabinet Ministers, Patricia Kaliati, Nancy Tembo and Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daudi.

The MPs waved standing order 204 yesterday, to allow this dressing.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of parliamentary women caucus is expected to address the media on the commemoration of the African child.

The Lawmakers are in the 7th and final week of deliberations for this year’s National Budget meeting of the National Assembly.

