MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-Mwanza Senior Resident Magistrate Court on Monday, August 30, 2021 convicted and sentenced Mike Kaduya to 38 months (three and two months) imprisonment with labour for accessing woman’s private parts without her consent.

According to Mwanza Police Station publicist Edwin Kaunda the court heard that the victim (name withheld) on July 25, went to Hamaska bottle store at Mwanza border for one or two bottles of beers.

After getting satisfied ,the woman decided to walk home but as she was approaching her house the convict grabbed her and demanded to have sexual intercourse with her but the woman refused.

“The convict was not happy with the response and started accessing the woman’s vagina and breast. The victim cried for help and neighbors came to rescue her.

“Mike was arrested on the same day and appeared before Mwanza Resident Magistrate Court on July 31 this year where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of Indecent assault,” says Kaunda.

The state prosecutor Jane Juma eventually summoned three witnesses who testified against Kaduya.

The police publicist added, “After looking at evidence the court found Mike Kaduya guilty of the charge.In her submissions the prosecutor asked the court to give Mike Kaduya a stiffer punishment to deter others.

“Kaduya in mitigations asked for court’s leniency but Mwanza Senior Resident Magistrate His Worship Andrew Mmanga in passing the sentence agreed with the state prosecutor and gave Mike Kaduya the said jail term.

Mike Kaduya comes from Lipenga village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kanduku in Mwanza.