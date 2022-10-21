Woman arrested

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Mwanza are keeping in custody a 25 year-old woman arrested Flora Nkhoma for engaging in sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old boy at Chikolosa village.

The suspect was arrested on October 18, 2022

According to Mwanza Police Station publicist Edwin Kaunda, Flora fell in love with the young boy in June 2022 and since then the two have been having sexual intercourse.

“The parents discovered on October 16, 2022 that their young boy is having sexual intercourse with Flora and they reported to Mwanza police station.

“Flora got arrested on October 18 and appeared before Mwanza Senior Resident Magistrate Court on October 19 and pleaded guilty to the charge of engaging in sexual activity with a minor,” Kaunda said.

The suspect Flora comes from Ng’onga village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kanduku in Mwanza.

