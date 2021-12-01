By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi’s National Planning Commission (NPC) on Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021 launched it’s 10 years Strategic Plan in the capital Lilongwe as one way of fulfilling the Vision 2063 for a better Malawi.

NPC’s strategic plan aims at implementing of long term agenda to transform Malawi for better.

Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe, who represented the Vice President as guest of honor observed that Malawi has the potential to achieve a middle class economy and attain a self-reliance status if everyone joins hands to realize the country’s vision

“Basically it’s a long journey, you cannot walk it alone and for us to be able to transform the country will need everyone to buy into the dream, to be able to believe in our dream and it starts by having a vision,” says Gwengwe.

In his remarks, NPC Chairperson, Prof Richard Mkandawire said they are much delighted with the leadership of this country because it has set a tone.

“The leadership of this country has set a tone and stakeholders are listening and are responding. It’s absolutely critical that we get a leadership, talking about the Malawi 2063 and now we are beginning to define the roadmap on how we want to operationalize it.” Said Mkandawire

Echoeing on the same, UNDP’s resident representative Shigeki Komatsubara said they are happy with this strategic plan and that’s what they want to be challenged.

“National Planning Commission is very important partner for UN and UNDP because we need a sort leader, we need somebody who keeps challenging us, to think differently, to think new, to find better ways of doing things, So that we continue to work together for Malawi 2063,” said Shigeki

“Our journey to achieve the middle –income status and become a self-reliant nation requires bundling our knowledge and skills together and dedicate ourselves so that we can finally be where we want.

NPC’s Director General Thomas Munthali said the strategic plan is the vehicle that will carry the vision and deliver to the expectation of Malawians as articulated in the document.

The NPC was established in 2017 by Act of Parliament, with a mission to guide and champion the development of effective policies by ensuring that they are mainstreamed and aligned to the overall medium –term and long term development plan.

