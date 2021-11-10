Willard Maloro in court for assaulting a woman for no reason

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Magistrate on Monday, November 8, 2021 commenced the case involving Willard Maloro and Elufe Gideon with the latter accusing Malora for physically assault her without proper reasons.

This comes as the court last week Thursday adjourned the case as Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiwana who is presiding the case asked the accused to provide the documents within eight days but the lawyer to the accused has said he will parade five witnesses of which one witness has already testified.

Accused person denied of physically assaulting the woman instead the complainant assaulted the accused.

The accused brought two set of photos of the crime scene and distance; the accused told the court that he was hit at the back while his vehicle was damaged at Kawale in the capital Lilongwe where the incident happened.

But when asked whether Maloro reported the matter to the police, the accused failed to answer in the court

The state however says will parade more four witnesses against the accused.

Commenting on the matter was one of the women right activists Dr. Jessie Kabwira says has faith in the court that justice will prevail.

Kabwira, former Salima North-West lawmakers says the case was to set clear precedent of Gender Based Violence (GBV) that been uprooted in communities.

She therefore affirmed commitment in continual following up the case arguing that the accused is falling to provide tangible evidence to defend himself in the court.

The case continues this week as more witnessed are being paraded against Maloro.

