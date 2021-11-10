Henry Kachaje reportedly to be MCP strategist

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ombudsman Grace Malera is today Wednesday, November 10, 2021 expected to release a report on investigations into allegations of unlawful recruitment of Mera Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje.

The Ombudsman instituted this investigation following complaints from some quarters that Kachaje had no qualifications for the said post.

It is alleged that Kachaje, a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Chief Strategist, does not possess the required educational and professional qualifications for the position of Mera CEO.

According to Office of the Ombudsman Public Relations Officer Arthur Semba, the report will be released at 10 am and thereafter will be made available to all concerned parties

The Malawi Post will keep you updated on the matter.

