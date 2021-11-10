prostitutes turned into Christ

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-A Nigerian man of God, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry made headline this week after he gave ex-sex workers 1 million Naira each for repenting their sins and giving their lives to Jesus Christ

The pastor shared with the prostitutes words of God, played for them, advice them and gave them the money as start-up capital for their new business ventures.

The prostitutes shared their struggles and their experience of selling their private part for money in order to survive and they narrated how God saved them from kidnappers.

One of the ladies revealed that she ended up in a bush after a man enticed her with the promise to give her N200,000 but was saved because of the church band she was wearing on her ankle.

“It was when I got to the bush that I realized what was going on. The man carried a long knife and wanted to cut through my throat but the knife fell of repeatedly. He started calling me a witch and later ran. I managed to find my way to the road before some people helped me,” she said.

The ex-prostitutes have vowed not to indulge into prostitution again and they will use the money they received wisely for sustainability of their lives.

