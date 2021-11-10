Chakwera tired of being asked for favours

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera says is tired and sick over individuals particularly family, friends and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members of Do Me A Favour syndrome.

President Chakwera therefore urged Malawians to stop the tendency asking politicians to run their families, saying the tendency is uncalled for.

Chakwera was speaking on Monday, November 8, 2021 during the opening of National Development Conference and launch of Malawi 2063 First 10 Year Implementation Plan (MIP-1) in the capital Lilongwe.

“It is a plan of action for all of us, and each of us is responsible for it. In fact, after this launch, anytime you hear another Malawian complaining about a politician, you should ask them if they themselves have started reading the implementation plan and if they themselves have started implementing it at household level,” he pointed out.

During the launch the Malawi leader said the implementation of Malawi 2063 needs the participation of all Malawians for it to be successfully implemented.

Chakwera said Malawi 2063 is a photograph of the new Malawi, the country is intending to build and become by the time it turns one hundred years.

The President said the nation has agreed to implement the plan in parts starting with the first 10 years of the 42-year project.

He said Malawians should cure the infectious habit of demanding more from politicians instead of doing things on their own.

Vice President and Minister Economic Planning and Public Sector Reforms, Dr. Saulos Chilima said the Malawi 2063 is developmental blue print for country and the documents capture the aspirations of all Malawians.

NPC Director General, Dr Thomas Munthali said the development of the MIP-1 involved a series of consultations and validations with various stakeholders due to the multi and cross-sectoral nature of the interventions, projects and programs to be implemented.

