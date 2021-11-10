Newly appointed Blue Eagles FC Assistant Coach Eliah Kananji

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Newly appointed Blue Eagles FC Assistant Coach Eliah Kananji has spoken to the media for the first time days after finding the new job.

Kananji has appealed to his fellow members of the technical panel and executive Committee to promote good working relationship saying that is the only one way the team can succeed next season.

“First of all let me thank God for the new job and let me extend my gratitude to the Blue Eagles FC Executive Committee for trusting me to be part of the team.

“There are many good coaches but they have chosen me,I am very happy for that. My plea is let’s work together from the word go,Blue Eagles will lit fire this season”, he lamented.

General Secretary for the area 30 outfits Benjamin Msowoya, said as Executive they are happy with the new technical panel.He added that the new panel led by Christopher Sibale have shown already that they are going to help the team.

“We have agreed as Executive that any problem which will be encountered on the ground by the technical panel should be quickly reported.We are geared to provide everything the new technical panel will need to execute their duties accordingly. Message to our supporters is that they should restore the lost faith, let’s start afresh”,says Msowoya.

The new technical panel led by Christopher Sibale, Eliah Kananji as his deputy have signed a one year performance based contract with Blue Eagles FC days a go.

Blue Eagles FC finished on position twelve in 2020-2021 season with 32 points from 30 games and survived the relegation chop on the last day of their games.

Blue Eagles defeated Mighty Wanderers by three goals to one at Kamuzu Stadium with goals scored by Gilbert Chirwa a brace and former Dwangwa United Striker Chifuniro Mpinganjira.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...