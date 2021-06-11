Nkhwachi Mhango Lead Consultant of Impact Events addressing media in Blantyre

By Tawonga Sesani, and Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Impact Event has set this year’s Sand Music Festival to be done in early October as a way of taking affirmative action against October’s un-favourable weather conditions which usually affect the festival.

Addressing the media in Blantyre Nkhwachi Mhango Lead Consultant of Impact Events, said the festival has been shifted from November to early October, to ensure the activity is not affected by rains as it has been the case in previous years.

Among other changes include the festival’s venue which has been Sunbird Livingstonia Beach but this time around the annual event will be hosted at Sunbird Nkopola because of renovations taking place at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach.

“After long meetings, the management has decided to move the festival to early October which is the peak of the Summer season”, said Mhango

Mhango further said preparations for the festival are going well and in the next two weeks they would announce exciting new initiatives for this year.

He added that the news will be announced in few weeks include ticket pricing and artists to perform.

“We are in negotiations with international and local artists who are going to perform at the festival,” he said

The Impact Events has assured the public that during the festival, all COVID-19 prevention guidelines will be observed.

The sand music festival is a cultural event which started 11 years ago and it brings together participants from different countries.