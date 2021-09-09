By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The spelling Bee competition program aired on Zodiac Television sparkled some debates on the World literacy Day in the country.

Malawi has joined the rest of the world in commemorating the world literacy day and some people still argue if Malawi need celebrate this day with whole world with the current education situation.

Malawi’s renown Education activist, Benedicto Kondowe said the competition is very important as it provides a platform for learners to learn and improve on the efficiencies that they have.

Kondowe added that the competition also helps learners to building confidence and ensure they develop as public speaking skills.

Echoing on the same, Charles Chimombo of World Vision said that the situation of every society is determined by the status of the children and what is seen in children is a reflection on the nation’s status.

“Currently the literacy rate in Malawi is dropping at a faster rate.

“Early child development is hard to achieve in this country due to a lot of factors, like teachers not being motivated, children learning condition and also materials for this,” added Chimombo

World Vision Malawi together with Super Maheu and Zodiac are the co-sponsors of this competition that is still ongoing.

2019 to 2020 academic year Malawi experienced a number of dropout estimated at about 10 percent among girls. The dropout rate was exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic adding to the already enormous dropping out rates of 72 percent.