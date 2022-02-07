LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mchinji businessman Wyson Mtemula emerged as the overall winner in Techno’s Blue Christmas promotion.

Mtemula walks away with motorcycle as the the overall prize in the promotion that started on December 15, 2021 and ended January 31, 2022.

Luntha TV reporter Bridget Mwanoka picking lucky number during the draw

The Mchinji businessman did not believe when he was called after emerged as overall winner during the final draw conducted on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the capital Lilongwe.

“Honestly, I can’t believe that I have won the motorcycle,” amused Mtemula.

Techno Mobile’s Sales and Marketing Executive Christopher Khondiwa expressed satisfaction over the promotion’s success.

Khondiwa assured customers of more exciting initiatives ahead.

“We are excited that the promotion ended in a good note. Customers must expect more from Techno that this Valentine month we are coming with a bang,” he assures.

Khondiwa: We are coming with something big during Valentine

During the final draw customers won various electronic appliances including TV screen, fan, iron, kitchen items and among others.

To win prizes, customers were buying any camon or spark phones in any retail shop across the country.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...