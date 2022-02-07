By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Governing Council committee (NGC)’s members have threatened to drag the party to court following the existing internal-party wrangles.

NGC member Ken Msonda made the statement during a presser that took place in Lilongwe on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Msonda said the fights which started when the party Secretary General, Glezelder Jeffrey called for NGC meeting made some party members starting to review their colors as everyone started showing their interest in contesting for the party positions.

Msonda addressing the press on Monday in Lilongwe

NGC has called for the nullification of all the new members that were appointed without NGC meeting which the committee believe is illegal contrary to the party’s laws.

Msonda also said the party’s President Peter Muthalika has expressed his concern on the ongoing in-house fights caused by those who are not working in the interest of the party.

Muthalika has however urged party members to remain calm and resolve the matter amicably to avoid destroying the party’s reputation.

The meeting was organized by DPP’s Deputy Director for political affairs Billy Malata ,NGC member Ken Msonda and Joe Nyirongo NGC member.

Meanwhile, NGC committee has served the party with a 14-day ultimatum to resolve the issue by calling for NGC meeting.

The committee added that failure to do so, it will drag the party to court.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...