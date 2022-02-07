By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Three people have been arrested for questioning over the death of Dedza Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Station Manager, Alinafe Bonongwe.

The National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera, confirmed the detention of the three suspects in a statement on Monday, February, 7, 2022.

Kadadzera disclosed that the three suspects are late Bonogwe’s servants including a security guard, house servant and ground labourer.

” Mr Bonongwe’s servants: a guard, a house servant and a ground labourer have been detained by Police for questioning. The Malawi Police Service would like to assure the general public that the specialized homicide investigation will leave no stone unturned in our quest to discover the author(s) and modus operandi for Mr. Bonongwe’s death.

“We therefore, request each one of us to remain calm as we wait for the results of the investigation,” says Kadadzera in a statement.

Bonongwe was discovered dead by his neighbor who was alerted by Bonongwe’s watchman in his house at airfield location in Dedza District on February 4, 2022.

Reports revealed that the lifeless body of the deceased was discovered alongside a piece of loose rope tied to his neck in his bathroom.

The Officer-in-charge of Dedza Police Station and the District Health Officer visited the scene the same night and decided that a full autopsy be should be conducted on Bonongwe’s body to determine the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, Dedza MRA station where Bonongwe was working has joined Malawi Police and other authorities to investigate the cause of Bonongwe’s tragic death.

