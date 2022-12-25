Majaza in red

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-Member of Parliament for Mchinji North East Esther Asumani Majaza on Christmas Eve donated football jerseys and balls to 30 football clubs in her constituency.

She made the donation at a ceremony that was held at Kapiri stadium.

Addressing the teams and people that gathered at the ceremony Majaza said she wants to empower young people in her constituency.

She said through her donation football teams in the constituency will now have a reason to work hard in the game.

“Apart from giving out the jerseys, let me announce that I am introducing a three million kwacha football tournament next month.

“So I want you guys to use the Jerseys and balls during the tournament. There is so much talent which I believe we can unearth through this tournament,” said Majaza.

The legislator also said that she also intends to introduce vocational skill training for women.

On his part Mchinji district sports officer Martin Panyanja commended Majaza for supporting young people in the constituency.

“As Mchinji district council we are happy when legislators support youth development. We believe this gesture by Majaza will in a way promote sports development among the youth in the district.

“It is our wish that young people will use this to develop and nurture to talent at the grassroot,” said Panyanja.

Senior Chief Dambe who also graced the occasion encouraged young people in the country to refrain from immoral behaviors and focus on development.

