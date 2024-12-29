MCP Mega Rally Draws Thousands in Kasinje, Ntcheu

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) mega rally held in Kasinje, Ntcheu, was a massive success, attracting thousands of supporters who gathered to listen to the party’s top officials. Richard Chimwendo Banda, MCP’s Secretary General , was the main speaker at the event, which was also attended by Traditional Authority Ganya and Member of Parliament Nancy Chaola Mdooko.

During the rally, Banda reaffirmed President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment to inclusive development, as outlined in the party’s manifesto. He also emphasized the need for continued support from the community, urging them to rally behind the party’s vision for a better Malawi.

Traditional Authority Ganya took the opportunity to appeal to the government to bring development to the area. He highlighted the need for a new hospital, citing the growing population and the inadequacy of the current healthcare facilities. Ganya also requested the government to provide support for the community’s agricultural endeavors, particularly in the face of the current hunger crisis.

Member of Parliament Nancy Chaola Mdooko announced that K200 million from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) would be used to bring solar power to Kasinje. This initiative is expected to benefit the local community, who have been struggling with electricity shortages. However, Mdooko also appealed to the government to provide food assistance to the community, citing the devastating effects of hunger and poverty.

The MCP mega rally in Kasinje, Ntcheu, was a clear demonstration of the party’s commitment to engaging with the community and addressing their concerns.

As the party continues to rally support across the country, it remains to be seen how their promises will be fulfilled with few months to tripartite elections.