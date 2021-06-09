Event hosted by African Ministers’ Council on Water

Thursday, 10th June 2021, 15 :00 HRS (GMT+1)

Register here

LAGOS, Nigeria, 9 June, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The ASPG was developed in close consultation with the member states of the African Union and sector stakeholders. It aims to guide African countries to improve or develop sanitation policies and implementation strategies to strengthen the enabling environment and improve sanitation governance across the continent and accelerate access to safe sanitation and hygiene services to all by 2030.

The ASPG launch is an opportunity to create awareness among wider stakeholders across the member states and beyond as well as generate the necessary momentum required for adoption. High-level participants including heads of states, governments officials, ministers, donors, the media, civil society organizations, WASH experts and relevant actors are the target audience for the launch. Further, the launch will increase participant’s understanding of the ASPG content and value addition in shaping the sanitation landscape and enabling environment of the African continent.

AMCOW believes that the launch will activate stronger motivation for the ASPG adoption. Working closely with partners, influencers, and member states to officially launch the ASPG, will increase the dissemination coverage towards mobilising financial and technical support needed for quick uptake and subsequent policy reforms for improved sanitation access and attainment of the Ngor commitments and SDGs 6.2.

WHAT: Join high-level panelists from Africa and the globe for the launch of the African Sanitation Policy Guidelines organized by African Ministers’ Council on Water.

WHEN: Thursday, 10th June 2021, 15 :00 HRS (GMT+1)

WHERE: To attend the virtual event, please register here.

WHO:

H.E. Hage Gottfried Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia

Mr. Kitch Bawa, Sanitation Project Manager, AMCOW

Mr Thomas Ephraim Banda, Ag. Executive Secretary of AMCOW

H.E. Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Union Chairperson

Hon. Suleiman Hussein Adamu, Hon. Minister of Water Resources, Nigeria.

Hon. Serigne Mbaye Thiam, Hon. Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senegal.

Hon. Sicily Kariuki, Hon. Minister of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Kenya.

Hon. Lindiwe Sisulu, Hon. Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, South Africa.

Hon. Eloundou Essomba Gaston, Hon. Ministry of Water Resources and Energy, Cameroun.

Hon. Negash Wagesho Amencho (PhD), Hon. State Minister, Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Ethiopia.

Nana Asaase, the African Poet

Mrs Amina Mohammed – UN Deputy Secretary General

Dr Tedros Adhanom – Director General, WHO Executive Director

Ms Henrietta Fore – Executive Director, UNICEF

Distributed by African Media Agency for The African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW).

About the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW)

The African Ministers Council on Water (AMCOW) is an intergovernmental, Pan-African, non-budgetary institution working under the Specialized Technical Subcommittee of the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment (ARBE) of the African Union. AMCOW provides political leadership, policy direction and advocacy on water management and provision of sanitation services. As part of our mandate, we have the responsibility to effectively and efficiently coordinate actions of key water and sanitation players, facilitate the strengthening of regional cooperation and transboundary water resources management and development as well as build the capacity of relevant institutions and agencies. AMCOW is mandated to provide political leadership in the implementation of the African Water Vision 2025 and water components of the African Union’s Agenda 2063. http://www.amcow-online.org

Media contact

Ms Maimouna Tall Ndiaye, AMCOW Communications and Visibility Manager on mtall@amcow-online.org /

or +234 816 055 17 21 or +221 77 695 37 93 (WhatsApp)

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)