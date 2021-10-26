EVENT: Please join us on Friday, October 29, 2021, for a digital press briefing with U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will discuss her trip to Mali, Niger, and Gabon.

DETAILS:

Speaker: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations

Date: Friday, October 29, 2021

Time: 11:30 Johannesburg | 10:30 Libreville | 09:30 GMT | 05:30 Washington DC

Language: English. Simultaneous French interpretation will be provided.

Ground rules: The briefing will be on the record.

Login info: To be provided upon RSVP.

RSVP: Please RSVP by clicking here

Twitter: Follow the conversation at #AFHubPress for the call. Follow us on @AfricaMediaHub.

Background: Please see the media note linked here.

BIOGRAPHY:

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. to be the Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations as well as the Representative of the United States of America in the Security Council of the United Nations on January 20, 2021. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on February 23, 2021, and sworn in on February 24, 2021, by the Vice President of the United States of America.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat, returned to public service after retiring from a 35-year career with the U.S. Foreign Service in 2017. From 2013 to 2017 she served as the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, where she led the bureau focused on the development and management of U.S. policy toward sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to this appointment, she served as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources (2012-2013), leading a team in charge of the State Department’s 70,000-strong workforce.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s distinguished Foreign Service career includes an ambassadorship to Liberia (2008-2012), and postings in Switzerland (at the United States Mission to the United Nations, Geneva), Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica. In Washington, she served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of African Affairs (2006-2008), and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (2004-2006).

After retiring from the U.S. State Department in 2017, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield led the Africa Practice at Albright Stonebridge Group, a strategic commercial diplomacy firm chaired by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. She was also the inaugural Distinguished Resident Fellow in African Studies at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University from fall 2017 to spring 2019.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield was the 2017 recipient of University of Minnesota Hubert Humphrey Public Leadership Award, the 2015 recipient of the Bishop John T. Walker Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award and the 2000 recipient of the Warren Christopher Award for Outstanding Achievement in Global Affairs. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, where she also did work towards a doctorate. She received an honorary Doctor of Law degree from the University of Wisconsin in May 2018 and an honorary Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Liberia in May 2012.

LOGISTICS:

● Participants should log in to join the conference 10 minutes early.

● Participants will be asked to type in their name, press affiliation, and location.

● The speaker will give brief opening remarks, and then the moderator will open the floor to questions.

● Participants will be instructed to type their questions or indicate to the moderator in the chat that they wish to ask a live question. Journalists may also submit written questions in advance when registering on Eventbrite or via e-mail to afmediahub@state.gov.

● If you experience technical difficulties during the briefing, you may send an e-mail to afmediahub@state.gov to alert the moderator to any issues.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...