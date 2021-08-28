Mighty Tigers beat Chitipa United to increase chances of escaping relegation

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Mighty Tigers put a gallant fight on Saturday at the Kamuzu Stadium to beat Chitipa United 1 to nil in a thrilling encounter where both sides fought for a win to increase chances of escaping relegation in the TNM Super League.

Both teams played under pressure the whole first half as each team was in search of an early goal. Playing at home, the Kau-Kau boys started second half with full force searching for a goal.

Tigers pressed hard with brilliant passes and in the 64th minute their hardworking paid as Precious Chipungu scored a beauty after exchanging fantastic passes in front. 1-0 it ended in favour of Tigers.

The victory was a gift to the team’s manager Robin Alufandika whose birthday falls today 28th August.

Elsewhere, Mafco FC claimed a 2-1 victory over struggling Mzuzu Warriors.

Tigers have now dislodged Blue Eagles on position 12 while Chitipa has maintained its 14th position. Mzuzu Warriors anchors the log table with 17 points as Ntopwa trails on position 15.

As it stands, Mzuzu Warriors, Ntopwa FC and Chitipa United are likely to be relegated from the top flight league.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Karonga United are basking in the top three in that order. Mighty Wanderers and Moyale Barracks finish the top five.