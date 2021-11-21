By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Wanderers on Saturday November 20, 2021 overturned the tables in the Airtel top eight quarterfinals.The nomads displayed exciting football at Chitowe ground in Dwangwa against Moyale Barracks.

Moyale Barracks had a one nil advantage after winning the first leg at Kamuzu Stadium; Lloyd Njaliwa scored the lone goal at the soccer mecca a week a go.

They came with the minds to defend that lead at Chitowe but the Nomads came flat out attacking the Soldiers. William Thole, Wanderers goalkeeper was a hero as he converted a vital spot kick at 42nd minute in the first half to put the scoreline at one all on aggregate.

Moyale Barracks through, Raphael Phiri, Lloyd Njaliwa, Innocent Bottomani pushed hard looking for the winner but their efforts yielded nothing until Godfrey Nkhakananga blew the last whistle to mark the end of the match, and post match penalties hard to decide who goes through to the semifinals for the Airtel top eight.

Lloyd Njaliwa for Moyale Barracks missed his penalty, while Raphael Phiri, Deus Nkutu, Mtopijo Njewa and Sandress Munthali all scored for the Mzuzu based Soldiers.

Alfred Manyozo Jnr,Peter Cholopi,Stanley Sanudi Francis Mkonda who had a grant game also scored their penalties.

But the whole task was given to William Thole to decide weather to send the Nomads to the next round or not as he was given to take a decisive penalty and he made no mistake but to convert it.

It was a joyful day for Nyerere who were angry last week following their defeat at home.Nomads become the first team to reach the Airtel top eight semifinals with Yamikani Chester earning a man of the match award.

Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Captain for the Nomads, was excited for the victory saying God has fought the war for them.

“I have been saying our Coach Bob Mpinganjira is a good coach, you have seen it yourself today,we are happy for him,we believed in him to reach far in this cup”, he added.

Moyale Barracks Coach, Pritchard Mwansa, acknowledged the defeat saying it was a tough game and promised to do better next season.

Moyale Barracks and Wanderers have met 40 times so far with the Nomads winning 14 times while Moyale Barracks have 13 wins and 13 games ended in a draw.

On Sunday MAFCO host Nyasa Big Bullets at Chitowe Stadium in another second leg Airtel top eight quarterfinals, they are down by three goals to one.

