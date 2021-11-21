LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as White Money has been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Enugu state.

White Money received the traditional title of Ozopuruiniego 1 of Udi Kingdom from the traditional ruler, Egede Ancient Kingdom in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

His colleagues, Liquorose, Emmanuel and Niyi were present to support the reality TV star.

Photos and video from the coronation ceremony has started making rounds on social media platforms.

Whitemoney whose real name is Moseph Ekine emerged as the ultimate winner of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye reality show of 2021.

Whitemoney got 47% of the total votes against six housemates who remained in the house after 10 weeks of battling out the altimate prize of 90 million Naira.

