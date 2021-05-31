We have awarded 609 buyers – Kapoloma



By Tikondane Vega

THYOLO-(MANA)-Barely few days before Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) winds up KuiphulandiLisitiLanga Campaign, Steven Kapoloma MRA’s Corporate Affairs Manager says the tax collecting body has rewarded 609 buyers with Mk40, 000 each for being a whistle blower.

The Campaign which was launched on 8th March 2021 with an aim of encouraging people in four major cities namely Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu to demand Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) receipt from MRA’s registered sellers is coming to an end on 31st May 2021.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday, Kapoloma said the tax collecting body is overwhelmed by support provided by buyers who reported shops to MRA which have not been issuing EFD receipts.

Kapoloma said,” The aim of the campaign was to instill the culture of issuing and demanding receipts among buyers in the country. As you know MRA is supposed to go shop by shop checking on this but unfortunately we cannot do these everyday hence we deliberately launched the campaign to transfer our mandate to the public.

“As of today we have awarded 609 buyers with Mk40,000 each translating close to Mk26 million and as you know we charge Mk500,000 for each case, if we can multiply Mk500,000 by 609 it is giving us Mk347 million. This is the amount that MRA has collected from the campaign that was launched.

Kapoloma further said as the campaign is going to an end, MRA is in the process of reviewing its success and in due course the tax collecting body will announce whether it will extend the campaign to the remaining districts.

He added,” due to its success right now, it is tangible to have this activity as normal to serve the purpose of being an immediate and long term solution of safeguarding Value Added Tax (VAT) in Malawi but we shall announce the next move after reviewing.

Kapoloma said looking at how Malawians patronized the campaign, it is symbolic that many are patriotic to their country as such it is encouraging to MRA that it has managed to transfer the monitoring skills to buyers adding even campaign is coming to an end, people should continue demanding EFD receipts.

32 year old Nancy Godfrey from Magombo Village inThyolo district says she knows about the campaign and is looking forward the day when some shops with EFDs machine will deliberately avoid giving her the printed receipts.

Godfrey said she will not hesitate to report such people to MRA saying she knows that the money collected by MRA is used for several developments like building roads and buying medicine in hospital.

Gift Huruwa from the same village collaborates with Godfrey saying on several occasion he has always been demanding a printed receipts from shops.

The LisitiLanga Campaign seeks to encourage consumers to demand fiscal receipts every time they purchase taxable goods or services.

This followed the introduction of EFDs in March 2014 for all registered VAT operators after legal amendments were made to the VAT Act.