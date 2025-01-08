Mutharika storms Blantyre with thanksgiving message

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, took to his Facebook page today to express heartfelt gratitude to the people of Blantyre following his whistle-stop tours across the city.

In his post titled “Thank You, Blantyre!”, Mutharika reflected on the overwhelming support he received and shared his vision for restoring hope and stability in Malawi.

Mutharika described his joy at seeing the multitudes who came out to reaffirm their support for the DPP and their alignment with his vision of #ReturnToProvenLeadership.

He noted that the large turnout was a clear indication of the people’s trust in his leadership and their desire for change.

However, the former president also shared his deep distress at witnessing the long fuel queues that have become a common sight across the country.

“This is not a sight that a developing country should portray,” Mutharika wrote, lamenting how these queues represent not only a failure of leadership but also lost opportunities for Malawians to focus on economic activities that could uplift their families and spur national development.

In his post, Mutharika reassured Malawians that the current challenges are only temporary.

He reiterated his message from the day’s stops, emphasizing that once proven leadership returns to power in September, the country’s trajectory will change.

“Forex will be available, fuel will be available, businesses will pick pace again,” he promised.

Mutharika highlighted the critical need for economic stability, which he believes will pave the way for job creation, entrepreneurship, and overall prosperity.

Mutharika took a swipe at the current administration, labeling it as an “experimental leadership” that has failed to deliver on its promises.

He pointed out the stark difference between his proven leadership and the current government’s inability to address Malawi’s pressing issues.

“Those saying things will improve in five years have seen far. They know that from September, a determined and proven leadership will come in with APM and the Democratic Progressive Party,” he asserted.

Mutharika expressed confidence that under his leadership, tangible changes will begin to take shape immediately, with significant improvements evident within five years.

As Malawians prepare for the 2025 elections, Mutharika’s message is one of hope, unity, and determination.

His post not only thanked Blantyre residents for their unwavering support but also inspired them to stay focused on the goal of rebuilding the nation under a proven and experienced leadership.

The response to Mutharika’s post has been overwhelmingly positive, with comments from supporters echoing his sentiments.

Many Malawians expressed their frustration with the current state of the nation and their eagerness for change.

Others praised Mutharika for his leadership and vision, reaffirming their commitment to the DPP and the #ReturnToProvenLeadership movement.

As the campaign season heats up, Mutharika’s whistle-stop tours and online engagement are solidifying his position as a frontrunner in the upcoming elections.

His ability to connect with ordinary Malawians and address their concerns continues to resonate, making him a beacon of hope for many.

Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s thank-you message to Blantyre is more than just an expression of gratitude.

It is a rallying cry for Malawians to come together, reclaim their future, and work towards a brighter, more stable Malawi under proven leadership.