“Mystery woman in Air force uniform boarded Chilima’s plane last”-Parliamentary inquiry told

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A shocking new revelation has emerged in the investigation into the plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima on June 10, 2024.

A Foreign Affairs Ministry official stationed at Kamuzu International Airport, Gripps Chimzimu, dropped a bombshell before the parliamentary ad-hoc committee in Lilongwe on Friday.

Chimzimu told lawmakers that after VP Chilima and all other passengers on the official manifest had boarded the aircraft, an unidentified woman dressed in a Malawi Air Force uniform was the last person to board the plane.

What makes this even more alarming is that this mystery woman was also the one who closed the staircase door of the aircraft before it took off.

Chimzimu further revealed that by the time this woman boarded, the pilots including the late Major Flora Selemani were already inside the cockpit.

This testimony has sent shockwaves through the inquiry, as this woman does not appear in any previously available information or passenger records connected to the ill-fated flight.

The big question now gripping Malawians is simple who is this woman, and what was she doing on that plane?

Was this woman including in the number of passengers of nine who were killed in the plane crash?

The parliamentary committee is expected to dig deeper into this lead as the inquiry enters a critical new phase.