BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in Mzimba on Thursday October 20,2022 found additional four dead bodies in Mtangatanga Forest near Raiply in Mzimba bring a total number of the dead bodies to 29.

Mzimba Police Station Officer Horace Chabuka confirmed of the development saying the bodies were found lying on the ground near the mass grave where 25 dead bodies were initially found.

“These additional four bodies have been found in the morning of Thursday.

“The bodies have been partially eaten by hyenas and we will bury them together with the other 25 bodies,” said Chabuka.

Meanwhile, Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza speaking after visiting the site on Thursday October 20,2022 described the incident as shocking and that it has never happened before in the history of the country.

She said her Ministry in conjuction with other relevant authorities are ready to investigate and found out a real cause of the deaths.

“We will conduct an investigation into what happened,” she said.

It is suspected that the Ethiopian nationals died in a van while being smuggled to Dedza district where they cross into Mozambique on their way to South Africa.

