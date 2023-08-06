Napolean Dzombe inspires PSs on result-oriented leadership

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s entrepreneurs and selfless Dr. Napolean Dzombe tipped Principal Secretaries (PSs), directors to be result-oriented leaders in government ministries and agencies towards Malawi agenda 2063.

Dr. Dzombe, the founder of Mtalimanja Holding was speaking on Thursday, August 3, 2023, during the closing ceremony of a week-long leadership development training on PSs and directors at Kalipano Country Resort in Dowa district.

Malawi School of Government (MSG)-Kanengo campus with funding from UNDP organized the training.

Dzombe told the gathering that if Malawi is to develop, there should be less lip service coupled with genuine patriotism and sacrifices.

He cited the ad-hoc path passed through to achieve greatness for his community and the nation at large.

“What you see now through Mtalimanja Holdings; Kalipano Resort, farms, factories, and training institutions is a result of hard work coupled with sacrifices for a common man in the village.

“We need to use little resources available to build Malawi. Malawi has all it takes to feed its people but we are only talkers. Let’s use our fresh water for serious mega farmers whose yield will generate much-needed forex”, says Dr. Dzombe.

He dares, “You, Principal Secretaries seat on a key position in driving government agenda but if you put your personal interest in state affairs, this nation won’t develop anything. Let’s put the nation first than anything when executing public office”.

Principal-Secretaries-posing-photos-with-Dzombe front-seat-fourth-from-left

MSG-Kanengo campus Acting Director Dr. Jessie Kabwila said Dzombe has set positive agenda for a result-oriented leader towards agenda 2063.

Dr. Kabwila observes that Dzombe’s success is an aspiration to many.

She, therefore, added that the PSs training has responded to the capacity leadership gap in government controlling for quality public service delivery.

“I am delighted to report that the Leadership Development Programme has been successfully delivered. We had fifty-two (52) participants who have undergone a six (6) day intensive training program with a team of fifteen (15) expert facilitators from within and outside Malawi. The facilitators were carefully selected based on their qualifications and work experience in their areas of specialization. This team of facilitators included an international facilitator from

Zambia, Professor Bonard Mwape, was deliberately engaged in facilitation in order to provide an international perspective on the leadership and managerial issues in the training program.

“I am hopeful that the training program has managed to achieve the set objectives and that our participants have enjoyed the program. This has been attested by the positive feedback from our participants and program coordinators. The delivery of training presentations included case studies and practical examples to benefit our participants. In some instances, time was not adequate as participants had more experiences to share,” says Dr. Kabwila

She urges, “Let me appeal to the Malawi Government to continue patronizing our training courses especially since we have now transformed into the Malawi School of Government. It is my sincere hope that we will continue to host such training courses in the future. Let me assure you and our distinguished participants that the Malawi School of Government will continue to provide demand-driven and high-quality training programs in line with our mandate.

“Let me also disclose that we have recently introduced new Masters’s Degree Programmes which

can benefit most of the top public officers in Government such as Master of Science in Project Management, Master of Science in Strategic Management and Master of Science in International Relations and Diplomacy”.

In her remarks, Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet (DSPC), Dr Janet Banda expects quality public service delivery from PSs towards agenda 2063.

Dr. Banda observes that the training had rich in presentation content while bringing Dr, Dzombe for inspiration.

She, therefore, lauded MSG’s critical role in building capacity for public officers.

“This training was a demand-driven program based on areas that you, as Principal Secretaries, felt would be beneficial for your individual development and job performance. This is, therefore, a remarkable commitment and investment towards leadership training.

“The initiative will act as a catalyst in enhancing public sector performance which is one of the enablers in achieving the Malawi 2063. This training has been conducted when there are repeated calls by His Excellency the President for a servant leadership founded on a robust and responsive Public Service which dutifully serves the people of Malawi and is capable of driving the national development agenda”, said Banda.

She added, “As Principal Secretaries, you have a critical role to play in bringing back the glory of our Public Service. You are expected to create a result-oriented public sector that would serve as a key enabler in achieving the Malawi 2063. It is, therefore, Government’s priority to ensure that Principal Secretaries are well equipped with requisite knowledge and skills through this kind of leadership training as you are expected to take a lead in translating the national aspirations into concrete actions.

“It is, therefore, that the topics you have covered during both sessions would be of great value as you discharge your duties. You are now equipped with a blend of relevant knowledge and skills to deal with some of the issues in your respective roles. I look forward to seeing demonstrable improvement in the quality of your work and your productivity”.

Malawi School of Government was successfully passed in Parliament in August 2022 and subsequently came into

operation on 1st December 2022.

The core mandate of MSG is to build the capacity skills of employees from public service and private organizations in Malawi through the provision of training courses, consultancy, and research services.

